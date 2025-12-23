All India Memon Jamat Federation Felicitates Doctors and Medical Students in Raipur

Under the aegis of the All India Memon Jamat Federation, Chhattisgarh Zone, a grand felicitation ceremony honouring Memon doctors and medical students from across the Chhattisgarh region was successfully organised at Hotel Indian Heritage. The event was held in a dignified and cordial atmosphere.

During the ceremony, dedicated doctors serving society and aspiring future doctors were honoured with mementoes and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their contribution to healthcare and education.

The chief guests of the programme were Haji Iqbal Bhai Officer, National President of the All India Memon Jamat Federation, and Imran Bhai Fruitwala, National President of the Youth Wing. Through their hands, around 35 doctors and 15 medical students were felicitated.

The prestigious event was also graced by former Mayor Ejaz Bhai mr. Zareen Siddiqui, bureau chief pratidin time news channel Dhebhar, Gaffu Bhai Memon, and Akhtar Bhai Dhebhar, President of Halai Memon Jamat, Raipur. On this occasion, Ayoob Bhai Parekh was announced as Vice President of the All India Memon Jamat Federation, which was warmly welcomed by the gathering with applause.