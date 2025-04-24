All-Party Meeting Concludes with Demand for Tough Action on Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, leaders from various political parties united on Thursday to demand decisive action against terror camps and to address concerns over security lapses. During an all party meeting held to discuss the issue, opposition MPs expressed their support for the government in its fight against terrorism, despite raising concerns over the security shortcomings that may have led to the attack.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, speaking after the meeting, stated that all parties unanimously called for strong measures to destroy terror camps. He emphasized the need for the government to act swiftly to neutralize terrorist infrastructure.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandopadhyay confirmed that the meeting also discussed potential security lapses in light of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including many tourists. However, Bandopadhyay assured that the opposition was fully behind the government in its battle against terrorism. "The nation must be totally united in this fight to eliminate terrorism," he added.

The government briefed the leaders on the details of the Pahalgam attack, which took place on Tuesday, and shared its response to the incident. The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the victims.

Key government figures present at the meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Rajya Sabha MP J.P. Nadda, also attended.

The all-party meeting comes just one day after the government announced a series of measures targeting Pakistan in the aftermath of the attack. These included the downgrading of diplomatic ties, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, and the closure of the Attari land-transit post. The government's swift actions have signaled its intent to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged role in the attack.

The meeting reflects a growing consensus across party lines that national unity and firm action against terrorism are crucial in the wake of such a horrific attack. The decision to call the meeting was made shortly after the government’s announcement of new measures and is part of a broader strategy to present a united front on issues related to national security.

