CWC Demands Probe into Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Strike

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, calling it a direct assault on the core values of the Indian Republic. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, the party reaffirmed its commitment to stand with the victims in complete solidarity.

The meeting was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Jairam Ramesh.

In its resolution, the CWC stressed that the cowardly and premeditated terrorist attack, allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan, was a deliberate attempt to incite communal unrest by targeting Hindu civilians. The Committee appealed for calm and reiterated the Congress party’s long-standing resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with unity and firmness.

The resolution also paid tribute to the local ponywalas and tourist guides who laid down their lives protecting pilgrims, embodying the spirit of India’s inclusive ethos.

Raising serious concerns about security and intelligence failures, the CWC questioned how such an attack could occur in a high-security zone like Pahalgam, which is under a three-tier security system and falls directly under the Union Home Ministry. The party demanded a thorough, impartial investigation into the systemic lapses to ensure transparency and justice for the victims' families.

With the annual Amarnath Yatra approaching, the Congress called for the immediate implementation of concrete, transparent, and proactive security measures. The party emphasized that the safety of lakhs of pilgrims who participate in the yatra must be treated as a national priority. At the same time, it urged protection of the livelihoods of the local people of Jammu and Kashmir who depend on tourism.

The CWC also condemned the BJP for allegedly politicizing this grave tragedy for polarizing and divisive purposes. The resolution noted that while all political and social groups in Jammu and Kashmir have unequivocally condemned the massacre, the BJP has used official and unofficial social media platforms to spread hatred, mistrust, and communal tension—at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed.

Briefing the media later, Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Naseer Hussain, and Jammu & Kashmir Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir reiterated the party's unwavering commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of the nation.

Responding to questions on the demand for a security probe, K.C. Venugopal said, “The entire nation is asking these questions. Even the family members of the deceased raised them during the condolence meetings.”

He further announced that the Congress will hold candlelight marches at state and district levels across the country on April 25 to pay tribute to the victims and demonstrate solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

