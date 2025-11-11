Amit Shah Holds High-Level Meet After Deadly Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting on Tuesday morning, hours after a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed nine and injured several others.

According to officials, the meeting was held at Shah’s residence and attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Jammu and Kashmir DGP joined the meeting virtually.

According to reports, police recovered around 358 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, from the rented house of one of the accused in Faridabad’s Dhauj village on Sunday. Investigators have reportedly identified a 34-year-old Pulwama resident, who purchased the Hyundai i20 car used in the blast on October 29.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said that all possibilities were being explored and no angle was being ruled out. “The NSG, NIA, and FSL teams have begun a detailed probe. We have ordered the examination of all nearby CCTV cameras. A thorough investigation will be carried out and findings will be made public soon,” he said.

When asked if the incident was a terror attack, Shah said it was too early to confirm. “Until forensic analysis and NSG reports are received, we cannot make any conclusions. However, we are investigating the matter from every angle,” he added.

Delhi Police said the car was first spotted around 7:30 a.m. outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad and later entered the national capital from the Badarpur toll booth at 8:13 a.m. on Monday. The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, leading to panic in the area and heightened security across the city.

