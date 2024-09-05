Allahabad High Court Rules Poker and Rummy as Games of Skill, Not Gambling

In a landmark decision, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that poker and rummy are games of skill rather than gambling. This judgment was delivered on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Manjeev Shukla.
The ruling came in response to a petition filed by DM Gaming Private Limited, which contested an earlier decision by the Agra City Commissionerate that had denied the company permission to operate these games as a gaming unit.
DM Gaming Private Limited had challenged the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Commissionerate of Agra, on January 24, 2024, which refused to grant permission for operating poker and rummy. The company argued that the denial was based on the unfounded presumption that these games could disrupt public peace and be classified as gambling.
In its judgment, the Allahabad High Court referenced precedents set by the Supreme Court and other High Court rulings, affirming that poker and rummy are indeed games of skill.
The court emphasized that the refusal to grant permission based on mere conjecture was not legally justifiable. It highlighted that such decisions should be supported by concrete evidence rather than assumptions that these games might disturb public order or encourage gambling.
The bench criticized the earlier denial as speculative and directed the authorities to re-evaluate the matter. The court mandated that a reasoned order be issued within six weeks, following a proper hearing for the petitioner.
It also underscored that permitting poker and rummy gaming units does not preclude the authorities from monitoring these establishments to prevent illegal gambling activities.