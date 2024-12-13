Allu Arjun's Arrest: Victim’s Husband Willing to Withdraw Case

In a surprising turn of events, Bhaskar, the husband of the late Revathi, has expressed his willingness to withdraw the legal proceedings against actor Allu Arjun, following the tragic stampede that led to his wife's death at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

"I am prepared to withdraw the case. I was unaware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun had no involvement in the stampede that claimed my wife’s life," Bhaskar said, clarifying that he does not hold the Pushpa 2 actor responsible for the unfortunate incident. His comments came shortly after news of Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with the case.

Bhaskar explained that they had visited the theatre on December 4 because his son was eager to see the movie, emphasizing that it was not Allu Arjun's fault that they were at the venue. "I found out about Allu Arjun’s arrest through a news update on my phone while I was at the hospital. He had no connection to the incident, and I am willing to withdraw the case," he added.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, following the tragic events during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre. The stampede claimed the life of Revathi, and her young son was left critically injured. In response to the tragedy, the actor expressed deep condolences and pledged financial support to the family, announcing a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

On social media, he shared a heartfelt message, saying, "I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet them personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I remain committed to offering every possible support during this challenging time."

Meanwhile, the management of Sandhya 70 MM Theatre issued a letter to the Chikkadpally police requesting additional security and proper permissions for the premiere, citing the presence of prominent personalities such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the police responded by stating that no special permission had been granted for the show and questioned the theatre’s request for extra security.