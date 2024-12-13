BREAKING: Allu Arjun Arrested Over Fatal Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere in Hyderabad

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday in connection with a stampede-like situation at a cinema during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2: The Rule on December 4.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her 9-year-old son hospitalized due to asphyxiation.

A police team from the Chikkadpally police station arrived at Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills and took him into custody. The actor was then transferred to the police station for further questioning, the authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered at the Sandhya Theatre, located at the busy RTC Crossroads, hoping to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. Amidst the chaos, Revathi, aged 35, tragically lost her life, while her son Sri Teja was rushed to the hospital for treatment after suffering suffocation. He is currently recovering.

The police have filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint from the deceased's family. The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the stampede.

