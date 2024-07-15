Amarnath Yatra Sees Over Three Lakh Devotees in 16 Days

Early Monday morning, another batch of 4,875 Yatris departed from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu, divided into two escorted convoys. The first convoy, consisting of 1,918 pilgrims in 68 vehicles, left at 3:05 a.m. for the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir. The second convoy, with 2,957 Yatris in 94 vehicles, departed at 3:50 a.m. for the Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp in south Kashmir.