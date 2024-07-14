PM Modi Becomes World's Most Followed Leader on 'X'

Setting a new benchmark in social media influence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most-followed leader in office on platform 'X,' surpassing 100 million followers. This milestone places him significantly ahead of both national and global leaders, as well as numerous celebrities and athletes.
In comparison to other Indian politicians on X, PM Modi's follower count is unrivaled. The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has 26.4 million followers; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal boasts 27.5 million; Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million; and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.
Globally, PM Modi also leads other prominent figures. US President Joe Biden has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, has 11.2 million, and Pope Francis has 18.5 million. Modi's follower count even exceeds that of popular global athletes like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million). In the realm of entertainment, PM Modi's followers surpass those of Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).
In the past three years, PM Modi's X handle has witnessed a remarkable growth of approximately 30 million users. His influence is not limited to X alone; he has nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram.
Since joining X in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used the platform for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous ordinary citizens, interacts with them, responds to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. Notably, he has always used the platform organically, without resorting to paid promotions or bots.
With a blend of insightful and engaging posts, PM Modi has captivated millions around the globe, solidifying his position as a social media powerhouse.