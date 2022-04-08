Amarnath Yatra To Resume After 2 Year Hiatus

The CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar on Thursday said that registrations for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin from April 11 after a two-year hiatus with the annual pilgrimage suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. The registration will start on April 11. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board.”

The shrine board’s official further said that a Yatri Niwas had been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district which can house 3,000 pilgrims. The board expected an average footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims to the shrine this year, reported ANI.

He stated, “Registration for Yatra will start on April 11 in 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We're expecting more than three lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims.”