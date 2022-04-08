Amarnath Yatra To Resume After 2 Year Hiatus

The CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar on Thursday said that registrations for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will begin from April 11 after a two-year hiatus with the annual pilgrimage suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said, “Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. The registration will start on April 11. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board.”
The shrine board’s official further said that a Yatri Niwas had been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district which can house 3,000 pilgrims. The board expected an average footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims to the shrine this year, reported ANI.
He stated, “Registration for Yatra will start on April 11 in 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We're expecting more than three lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims.”
“RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh this year,” he added.
Notably, out of all the Hindu deities, Lord Shiva is worshipped not only by Indians but also by people of other countries. Millions of devotees trek through the intimidating mountains to the shrine in South Kashmir every year to pay their obeisance.
The annual Amarnath Yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with subsiding cases allowing for its resumption this year.
In 2019, the pilgrimage was cut short a few days before its August 5 deadline when the Centre abrogated the Article 370, revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two union territories.