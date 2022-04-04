Imran Khan Nominates Former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed As Caretaker Pak PM

Amid ongoing political crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as caretaker the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This was informed by Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

According to a local newspaper, the minister said that Imran Khan made this decision after approval from the party’s core committee.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi had written a letter to the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A (1) of the Constitution.

This comes a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against Khan.

Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019 and served till February 2022.

