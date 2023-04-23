Amid Amritpal's Arrest, Pro-Khalistani Leaders Target PM Modi, Circulates Voice Message

Amid 'Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's arrest on Sunday, yet another phone call was circulated by Khalistani supporters targeting the Central Government.

Several journalists in Assam received a recorded voice message issuing a warning to the government.

The person behind the voice message raised allegations about the Centre causing a hindrance in the Khalistani movement. He also spoke about the pro-Khalistani supporters of Sikhs imprisoned in the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

The voice message said, “You have joined hands with the enemies of Khalistan and you will be held accountable for that in the near future. Sikhs in Dibrugarh jail must raise ‘Khalistan Jindabad’ slogan inside jail premises to internationalize this issue. CM Sarma, your mentor PM Narendra Modi will be held accountable in Sydney, Australia on May 23 for crime against pro-Khalistan Sikhs. Sikhs never forget and forgive their enemies. We will liberate Punjab and Indian system. Message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.”

Earlier this morning, separatist leader Amritpal Singh surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab after being on the run since March 18. Singh was wanted by the police for his involvement in the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday, was stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London.

It may be noted that several close aides of Amritpal Singh had been brought to the Dibrugarh jail and are currently lodged there in the high-security prison.