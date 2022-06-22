Amid Drama in Maharashtra, Guv Admitted to Hospital After Testing COVID+

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. He is admitted at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing political turmoil as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with several other MLAs, on Tuesday went incommunicado and appeared to have rebelled against the party, sending the major political outfits into a huddle.

Also Read: Focus More On Relief For Flood Affected: Bhupen Borah To Assam CM

Shinde, along with other MLAs, reached Guwahati today morning. He claimed to have the support of 40 MLAs. While the Shinde camp remained tight-lipped on the developments within it, Shinde said: "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We shall not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further."

While the MVA alliance is trying to bring back the MLAs, the BJP, in all likelihood, is trying to gain the support of these 'rebel' MLAs.

Having arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state of Assam, Shinde was received by the party’s Sushanta Borgohain and Pallab Lochan Das.

The sudden development comes amid speculations of the Maharashtra cabinet minister joining the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Having landed at the Guwahati airport, Shinde said, “A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.”

Reacting to the crisis in MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that it was “an internal matter of the Sena”.