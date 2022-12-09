Amid Opposition’s Protest, Uniform Civil Code Bill Introduced in Rajya Sabha

Amid protests from opposition parties, a controversial private member’s bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The bill was introduced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena. He moved for leave to introduce the Bill to provide for the constitution of the national inspection and investigation committee for preparation of a Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout India and for matters connected therewith during the private member’s business.

However, Opposition members from the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Trinamool Congress protested against the introduction of the Bill saying it will “destroy” the social fabric and unity in diversity that is prevalent in the country.

Three motions were placed to oppose the bill, but were defeated through votes by 63-23.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar then put the bill to a voice vote where it was passed by a majority with 63 votes against 23 opposing it.

In the past, although the Uniform Civil Code Bill was listed for introduction, it was not moved in the Upper House. The Bill envisages a collection of laws to protect the personal rights of all citizens without considering religion.