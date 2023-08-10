Amid PM’s No-Trust Motion Speech, “We Want Manipur” Slogan Echoes in Parliament

Amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in response to the no-confidence motion debate, “We Want Manipur” slogan by the opposition MPs echoed in the Parliament today.
The prime minister who is currently replying to the debate on no-confidence motion is yet to speak on the Manipur issue.
Meanwhile, senior All India Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev took a silent dig at the prime minister in her tweet, “Prime Minister yet to speak on Manipur !!!”.
On July 26, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Notably, this is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.