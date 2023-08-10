PM Modi To Reply To No-Confidence Motion Today In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.
This was confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He said, “The PM will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed the same on Wednesday.
On July 26, the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
It is however pertinent to mention that the Modi-government won't lose the vote as his BJP and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha.
Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.
Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government’s shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.
The NDA has a comfortable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144. The numbers of unaligned parties’ MPs are 70 in the Lower House.
Notably, this is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.