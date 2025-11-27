Amit Jogi Alleges Govt Move to Transfer 1,742.6 Hectares of Sarguja Forest Land to Adani

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Amit Jogi on Friday made a major allegation against the state government, claiming it has recommended the transfer of 1,742.6 hectares of forest land in Sarguja to the Adani Group.

At a press conference, Jogi released a confidential government document dated 25 November 2025, which he said proves that the land is proposed to be allotted to RVUNL and its mining development operator, Adani, for coal mining and a coal washery project.

Calling it an attack on tribal rights, Jogi said the land is part of the Lemru Elephant Reserve, earlier protected during the Ajit Jogi government.

“This is not just land — it is the identity and heritage of Sarguja’s Adivasis. The present BJP Government is determined to sell it off,” he said.

Jogi alleged massive corruption linked to the project, claiming that over 95% of the coal mined by Adani is diverted to the black market instead of being supplied to Rajasthan’s plant.

“This is the biggest coal scam in Chhattisgarh’s history,” he asserted.

He further charged that the government was operating under corporate pressure.

“This letter proves the government is working under Adani’s influence. The policy of selling Chhattisgarh’s natural resources will not be tolerated,” he said.

Jogi also posed three direct questions to the government:

“Are the people of Sarguja slaves?”

“Is our forest the private property of any company?”

“Is the government selling land, water and forests to fund elections?”

Issuing a strong warning, he demanded that the recommendation be withdrawn immediately.

“No one can sell the land of Sarguja. If needed, the agitation will intensify — and its heat will be felt even in Raipur,” Jogi said.

