Chhattisgarh PROs Extend Support to Madhya Pradesh Officers’ Pen-Down Strike

The Chhattisgarh Public Relations Officers’ Association has announced full support for the ongoing pen-down strike by Public Relations officers and employees in Madhya Pradesh. The protest was launched against the appointment of a State Administrative Service (SAS) officer to a senior post in the MP Public Relations Department.

Association President Balamukund Tamboli said the Public Relations wing is a specialised, expertise-driven cadre that should be led by professionally trained PR officers. Appointing an SAS officer as Additional Director, he said, violates established professional norms and undermines the department’s efficiency and autonomy.

Tamboli stressed that the PR Department’s responsibilities, including strategic communication, media management, public sentiment analysis, and dissemination of government policies, require technical competence and long-term experience exclusive to PR professionals.

He added that bringing officers from other services on deputation dilutes the department’s core character and affects the morale of the cadre.

The Association asserted that the Madhya Pradesh PROs’ protest is justified and in line with efforts to protect the dignity and autonomy of the PR cadre. Chhattisgarh PROs have extended full solidarity with their counterparts.

The Association expressed hope that authorities will take an informed decision to safeguard the professional integrity and specialised nature of the Public Relations cadre.

