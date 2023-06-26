Amit Shah Briefs PM Modi on Present Situation of Violence-Hit Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appraised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current situation in Manipur and the steps taken by the centre to restore normalcy in the state, reports said on Monday.
It may be mentioned that PM Modi returned back from his five-day long US and Egypt tour early on Monday morning.
Amit Shah’s briefing to the prime minister comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met the Union home minister in New Delhi and briefed about the evolving situation in the violence-hit state.
The Union Home Minister assured that that the Centre will take all possible steps to restore normalcy in the state, Biren Singh tweeted on Sunday.
Earlier, on Saturday, Amit Shah also chaired an all-party meet to discuss on the present situation in Manipur. As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI (M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.
It may be mentioned that the violence-hit northeastern state has been witnessing incidents of vandalism and arson since May 3 killing over hundreds of people while injuring several others.
On the other hand, internet services will remain suspended in the state for another five days after the authorities decided to extend the suspension till June 30. This comes amidst concerns of the misuse of social media platforms leading to law and order situations.