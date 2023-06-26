12 Bunkers Destroyed in Violence-Hit Manipur

The police and central security forces destroyed as many as 12 bunker allegedly constructed by militants in various districts in violence-hit Manipur in the last 24 hours, reports emerged on Monday.
A statement issued by Manipur Police on Sunday stated that the police and central forces carried out a search operation in Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpo, Churachandpur and Kakching districts and destroyed the 12 bunkers.
"During the search three 51 mm mortar shells, and three 84 mm mortar shells were found in the paddy field of Sahumphai village and one IED was found in a paddy field between Kangvai and S. Kotlian villages. The mortar shells and IED were demolished at the spot by the State Bomb Disposal Team," said the statement.
"A total of 1100 arms, 13702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far. Flag marches, area domination, cordon and search operations are continuing in various parts of the state," the statement added.
Meanwhile, the suspension of internet services in Manipur was extended by another five days. This comes amidst concerns about the misuse of social media platforms leading to law and order situations.
The Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) reported the continued occurrence of incidents that could potentially disrupt public tranquility and communal harmony, in a letter dated June 24. It further emphasized the need to prevent the transmission of images, hate speech, inciting video messages through social media, which could have severe repercussions on the state’s law and order situation.