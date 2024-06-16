Amit Shah Calls for 'Zero Terror Plan' in Jammu at J&K Review Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed security agencies on Sunday to implement strategies such as area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division, similar to those successfully applied in Kashmir, to ensure effectiveness.
During a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terrorist attacks in the region, Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to combat terrorism through innovative measures. He specifically directed agencies to replicate the successes achieved in the Kashmir Valley through comprehensive security plans.
Shah also reviewed preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath pilgrimage, scheduled to commence on June 29, in a subsequent meeting. Sources indicated that Shah received detailed briefings on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are poised to intensify counter-terrorism operations in alignment with directives from the Prime Minister.
The meeting, held at the North Block, was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and other senior officials including Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka.