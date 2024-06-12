Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda Arrive in Itanagar for Arunachal CM's Swearing-In

This evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, and BJP National President JP Nadda landed in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu. The event is scheduled for tomorrow, June 13.
Pema Khandu, set to continue his tenure as Chief Minister, was re-elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader in the state. Following this, he will meet with Governor KT Parnaik to stake his claim to form the government. Khandu and his cabinet colleagues are slated to be sworn in on Thursday morning, solidifying his leadership in the state.
During the election process, senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh served as observers. Khandu's leadership received overwhelming support in the recent assembly polls, with the BJP securing 46 out of the 60 seats. Other parties securing seats include the National People's Party (5 seats), Nationalist Congress Party (3 seats), People's Party of Arunachal (2 seats), Congress (1 seat), and Independents (3 seats).