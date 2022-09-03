Amit Shah Calls Upon States to Work Together as Team India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while chairing the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, called upon the states to work together as Team India for the development of the country.

Amit Shah said that for the all-around development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the concept of Team India before the nation and all the States together form Team India.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the main objectives of the Zonal Council meeting are amicable settlement of disputes between the Centre and the States and inter-State through mutual agreement, promotion of regional cooperation between States, providing a forum for all States to brainstorm on issues of common national importance and setting up a collaboration system for strengthening cooperation among all stakeholders.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the nature of the Zonal Councils has changed in the last eight years and the number of its meetings has increased significantly. Before 2014, the zonal councils used to have an average of two meetings in a year, which this government has increased to 2.7. On an average, the Standing Committees used to have 1.4 sittings, this government has also almost doubled this to 2.75.

Prior to 2014, the percentage of issues resolved in the meetings of the Zonal Councils was 43, now it has increased to 64 percent. Between 2006 and 2013, 104 issues were discussed in the zonal council meetings, from 2014 to 2022, 555 issues were discussed and 64 percent of these were resolved by mutual consent.