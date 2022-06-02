Nepal Plane Crash: Last Rites of 4 Indians Performed in Kathmandu

The last rites of the four persons of an Indian family who were killed along with 18 others in the Tara Air plane crash in Nepal's Mustang district on May 29, were performed on Thursday.

The last rites were performed on the banks of Bagmati River near Pashupatinath temple in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

The bodies were brought to Aryaghat Cremation Centre at Pashupatinath Temple premises on the banks of Bagmati River on Thursday morning. It took two days to complete the post-mortem of the 22 bodies of the persons who were killed in the plane crash.

There was a big crowd at the Pashupatinath Temple to see the cremation.

Notably, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, which went missing in Mustang district of Nepal on Sunday morning was found at Kowang village of Mutsang.

The aircraft, which took off from Pokhara for Jomsom in Mustang at 9:55 am on May 29, lost contact shortly after takeoff and was later found at Sansure Cliff in Mustang on Monday morning.

The Tara aircraft was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54) and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) were on a reunion trip to the Himalayan country along with their son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15) when the tragedy struck.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Reshuffle on June 9: CM Sarma