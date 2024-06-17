Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On Manipur Situation

Union home minister Amit Shah charied a high-level meeting in Delhi on Monday to review the situation in Manipur.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Cheif General Manoj pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair joined the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi.
This comes a day after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Shah at his office and asked to be briefed regarding the situation in the state. The meeting today was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs following fresh incidents of violence reported in the northeastern state.
Manipur has been torn by ethnic violence since May 3 last year after clashes broke out during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students' Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.
Several houses of both Meitei and Kuki communities were burned by unknown miscreants in Kotlen after a person was murdered earlier this month in fresh violence, said Manipur Police.
Around 600 people from Jiribam area in Manipur are now taking shelter in the Cachar district of Assam after the violent outbursts. As such, the Cachar police has increased security along the bordering areas.