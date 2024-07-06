Assam Floods: Amit Shah Holds Talks With CM Sarma, Assures Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conversed with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the flood-like situation gripping the state due to heavy rains.
Amit Shah reassured the affected individuals that both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are operating at maximum capacity to provide relief and rescue operations. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to extending full support to the flood-affected state.
Taking to platform ‘X’, Shah wrote, “On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times.”
On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Union Home Minister for his concern and support.
The ongoing heavy rains have exacerbated the flood situation in Assam, prompting Shah to discuss the matter with CM Sarma. The NDRF and SDRF are actively engaged in rescue efforts to assist victims and provide relief measures.
The flood situation in Assam worsened, affecting over 24 lakh people across 30 districts as major rivers continued to rise above the danger mark. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 24,20,722 people have been affected across 30 districts, with 63,490.97 hectares of cropland inundated.
The worst-hit districts include Dhubri with 7,75,721 affected people, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399), and Morigaon (1,46,045). Approximately 47,103 affected individuals have sought shelter in 612 relief camps.