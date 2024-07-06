Assam Floods: Amit Shah Holds Talks With CM Sarma, Assures Support

The flood situation in Assam worsened, affecting over 24 lakh people across 30 districts as major rivers continued to rise above the danger mark. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 24,20,722 people have been affected across 30 districts, with 63,490.97 hectares of cropland inundated.

The worst-hit districts include Dhubri with 7,75,721 affected people, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399), and Morigaon (1,46,045). Approximately 47,103 affected individuals have sought shelter in 612 relief camps.