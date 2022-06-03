Amit Shah Chairs Security Meet Amid Targeted Killings in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting on the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recently targeted killings in the union territory.

The meeting started around 3 pm on Friday. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present at the meeting.

Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh were among other key officials who were part of the meeting.

The meeting was called after three civilians and two security personnel were shot down by terrorist in the month of May. Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir held protests in Srinagar against the killings.

A 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district recently. The terrorists also killed one labourer and injured another in another fresh attack in Magraypora village and the Chadoora area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha decided to transfer all Hindu government employees to the district headquarters in the Kashmir valley following a high-level meeting with top officials from both the police and civil administration in Srinagar.

