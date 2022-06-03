IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour in Northeast till June 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continuous downpour in Northeast India till June 7.

As per the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rains is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next few days.

The incessant downpour is being caused by a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and strong south-westerly winds invading the region from the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

