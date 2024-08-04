Amit Shah Criticizes INDIA Bloc, Assures NDA Victory in 2029

Addressing the event, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will secure victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. “The INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that regardless of the opposition’s efforts, the NDA will come out victorious, and Modi ji will continue as Prime Minister,” Shah declared. He further emphasized the BJP’s electoral success, noting that the party had won more seats in the recent elections than the Congress had accumulated over the past three elections.