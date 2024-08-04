Amit Shah Criticizes INDIA Bloc, Assures NDA Victory in 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a robust defense of the NDA government on Sunday while inaugurating the Nyay Setu water supply project and unveiling the smart city mission in Chandigarh. In a direct critique of the opposition INDIA bloc, Shah suggested they should prepare to remain in the opposition beyond the 2024 elections.
Addressing the event, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will secure victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. “The INDIA bloc should prepare itself to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. I assure you that regardless of the opposition’s efforts, the NDA will come out victorious, and Modi ji will continue as Prime Minister,” Shah declared. He further emphasized the BJP’s electoral success, noting that the party had won more seats in the recent elections than the Congress had accumulated over the past three elections.
Shah also took aim at the INDIA bloc, accusing them of attempting to create political instability. “These people are spreading instability and claiming that this government won’t last. I am here to assure them that not only will this government complete its term, but the next government will also be an NDA one. They should be prepared to learn how to work in the opposition,” he said.
In his remarks about the Nyay Setu project, Shah highlighted its significance for the region. “This is a crucial initiative. Water is essential for survival, and when it is contaminated, it leads to many diseases. This project will ensure a 24/7 supply of filter-cleaned water, standing the test of time for the local population,” he stated. The Nyay Setu project spans approximately 125 acres and is part of the broader smart city mission, which has seen Chandigarh emerge as a priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Shah also noted the substantial investment in smart city initiatives, revealing that Rs. 100,000 crore has been allocated so far. He highlighted the achievement of providing clean drinking water to 74% of households across the country and anticipated that the goal of delivering clean water to every household would be met before the end of Modi's third term.