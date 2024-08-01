Amit Shah To Introduce Amendment Bill for Disaster Management Act, 2005

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a bill amending the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the statutory resolution concerning Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion supporting the second report of the Business Advisory Committee, which was presented to the House on July 31. Additionally, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will propose a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.
Today's agenda also includes discussions under Rule 377 in both Houses, along with further deliberations on the Union Budget 2024-25. Both Houses will discuss and vote on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective ministries. In Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will perform a similar duty.
The upper house will engage in discussions on the workings of various ministries, including housing and urban affairs, as well as agriculture and farmer welfare. The discussion on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was initiated by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on July 31.
The monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.