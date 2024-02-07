Amit Shah Emphasizes India's Progress Under Modi's Leadership

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday while addressing a programme on ‘Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future’ emphasised, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of 10 years has worked to eliminate the shortcomings of 70 years’. Shah also launched the 'ORF Foreign Policy Survey', on this occasion.
It is an outcome of Modi’s foresight and Amit Shah's politics of ‘Antyodaya’ that in the past 10 years, millions of common people who were deprived for years have received the real happiness of freedom. The work is underway to provide housing, electricity in every home, Har Ghar Nal se Jal, toilets, along with free gas connections and free health insurance up to ₹5 lakh to crores of poor people today.
After independence, for decades, corruption, nepotism, and appeasement had become obstacles in the country's development. In the present era, under the leadership of Modi and the skilled guidance of Amit Shah, not only are the evils like corruption, nepotism, and appeasement being uprooted, but the continuous work of maintaining a self-reliant and developed India is also ongoing. In the last 10 years, stability in politics and establishing of corruption-free governance in the country have been accomplished. The new India is making a new identity for itself by achieving new milestones worldwide.
It is not a matter of secret that after independence, the country was plagued by terrorism and leftist extremism in matters of internal security for years, as evident in Jammu and Kashmir, areas affected by leftist extremism, and the Northeast. After 2014, due to Modi's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and Shah's firm decisions influenced by his belief of considering ‘terrorism as humanity's greatest enemy’, the three major hotspots- Jammu and Kashmir, areas affected by leftist extremism, and the Northeast, are now on the path of development. Rapid work on rail and air connectivity is underway, in all the neglected states of the Northeast.
Known as the ‘Chanakya’ of modern politics, Shah believes that if the borders of the country are not secure, then the country cannot be secure, as border security is the country’s security. Due to Modi's vision and Shah's policies, from poverty eradication to health, space, investment, and internal and external security, India has become extremely strong in every sector as compared to before.
Responsible for creating a new identity of Indian politics, the popular leader, Shah’s claim in Modi's upcoming third term, India will achieve the goal of being the third-largest economy, is going to be proven correct. Because the whole world has seen that in the last 10 years, India has achieved unprecedented success in moving from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest in the world. Based on the achievements of the past 10 years, it is not presumptuous to say that the people of the country will elect Modi as the Prime Minister once again in 2024.