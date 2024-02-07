Amit Shah Emphasizes India's Progress Under Modi's Leadership

Responsible for creating a new identity of Indian politics, the popular leader, Shah’s claim in Modi's upcoming third term, India will achieve the goal of being the third-largest economy, is going to be proven correct. Because the whole world has seen that in the last 10 years, India has achieved unprecedented success in moving from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest in the world. Based on the achievements of the past 10 years, it is not presumptuous to say that the people of the country will elect Modi as the Prime Minister once again in 2024.