Amit Shah Explains What Made Him Free of All Allopathic Medicines

Right amount of sleep, focussing on his food and water intake and regular exercise has enabled Union Home Minister Amit Shah to have achieved a turnaround in his health and capacity to work in the past few years.

Advertisment



Amit Shah revealed this today (19th April) while speaking at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi on World Liver Day. Shah appealed to the youth to follow a regimen of “two hours of physical exercise and six hours of sleep to ensure good health.”

Sharing his own experience, Shah said, "I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years I have become free from all allopathic medicines," he said. This helped in his capacity to work, think, and make decisions, Shah remarked.



On that occasion, the union home minister inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at ILBS after which he visited a cartoon gallery organised on the theme of liver health at the institute.

On a lighter tone, Shah said--"I enjoy cartoons, including those based on me”. Shah also lauded ILBS director Dr S Sareen for the gallery as well as other initiatives of the institute in creating awareness on liver health.



The home minister also appealed to publicise about the importance of liver health while supporting the institute’s works in the field of liver treatment and research.



He commented that the Modi government's schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, Fit India and other initiatives on drinking water and toilets are aimed towards health of people.



Shah said that the health budget of the central government was Rs 37,000 crore in 2014 , which has now grown to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has worked to create a holistic system of healthcare in the country”—Shah commented.

Also Read: PM Modi to Visit Assam on Sept 8 for Bhupen Hazarika Centenary, Project Launches