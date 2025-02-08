Amit Shah Hails BJP’s Victory, Says ‘Rule of Lies Ends in Delhi’

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inches closer to forming the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the "rule of lies" has come to an end, marking the beginning of a new era of trust and development.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi),” crediting the people of Delhi for dismantling what he described as the "Sheesh Mahal" of corruption and deceit. He further stated, "Delhi has taught a lesson to those who break promises, setting an example for the entire nation. This victory is a testament to the faith in Modi ji’s vision."

Shah also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that the electorate had rejected "false promises, dirty Yamuna water, broken roads, and unchecked liquor shops." He thanked BJP workers and leaders, including JP Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, for their tireless efforts in securing the mandate.

BJP Gains Ground, AAP Struggles

As per the Election Commission, BJP is leading in 48 seats, while AAP is trailing with 22. Congress, continuing its losing streak, has failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive term.

So far, BJP has secured five seats with victories for Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rajouri Garden), Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar), Tilak Ram Gupta (Tri Nagar), and Umang Bajaj (Rajinder Nagar).

On the other hand, AAP has won six seats, with candidates including Virender Singh Kadian (Delhi Cantt), Kuldeep Kumar (Kondli), and Imran Hussain (Ballimaran).

Sisodia Concedes Defeat

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who contested after his release on bail, conceded defeat to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. He acknowledged his loss, stating, “We fought well, and people supported us, but I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the winner and hope he serves the people.”

Voter Turnout and Final Polling Results

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place on February 5, with a voter turnout of 60.54%. As trends continue to favour the BJP, the party appears set to take charge after more than two decades, marking a significant shift in the capital’s political landscape.

