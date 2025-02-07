D-Day for Delhi: Exit Polls Favor BJP, But AAP's Defiance Could Reshape Outcome

The much-awaited D-Day has arrived as Delhi gears up to decide its next government. The exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently defied such forecasts in the past, adding an element of intrigue to the contest. While Congress is expected to face a rout, it could still play a significant role in shaping the election outcomes by impacting AAP's prospects, according to experts.

AAP's History of Surprises Keeps the Race Alive

Since its inception in 2013, AAP has surprised many by defying predictions. In the 2020 Delhi elections, exit polls predicted around 54 seats for the party, but AAP secured a stunning 62 seats. Similarly, in 2015, pollsters failed to foresee AAP's overwhelming victory, with the party clinching 67 seats.

A Quick Recap of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

On February 5, Delhi voted for its 70-member assembly in a single phase. Voter turnout was recorded at around 60%, which is slightly lower than the 62.8% turnout in the previous election. AAP, BJP, and Congress are all in a crucial three-way contest. Exit polls indicate a clear edge for BJP, but the final results will unfold today as the counting of votes begins.

Stay tuned for live updates on the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025, brought to you by Pratidin Time.