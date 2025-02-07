D-Day for Delhi: Exit Polls Favor BJP, But AAP's Defiance Could Reshape Outcome

The much-awaited D-Day has arrived as Delhi gears up to decide its next government. The exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently defied such forecasts in the past, adding an element of intrigue to the contest. While Congress is expected to face a rout, it could still play a significant role in shaping the election outcomes by impacting AAP's prospects, according to experts.
AAP's History of Surprises Keeps the Race Alive
Since its inception in 2013, AAP has surprised many by defying predictions. In the 2020 Delhi elections, exit polls predicted around 54 seats for the party, but AAP secured a stunning 62 seats. Similarly, in 2015, pollsters failed to foresee AAP's overwhelming victory, with the party clinching 67 seats.
A Quick Recap of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
On February 5, Delhi voted for its 70-member assembly in a single phase. Voter turnout was recorded at around 60%, which is slightly lower than the 62.8% turnout in the previous election. AAP, BJP, and Congress are all in a crucial three-way contest. Exit polls indicate a clear edge for BJP, but the final results will unfold today as the counting of votes begins.
Feb 07, 2025 22:26 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Security Tightened Ahead of Vote Counting Tomorrow
Votes for the crucial Delhi Election will be counted tomorrow, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress each expressing confidence in their performance in the largely triangular contest. All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting process. DCP West Delhi, Vichitra Veer, outlined the security measures in place at the counting center near Tihar Jail.
"Three-layered security is deployed outside the strong rooms. We have identified sensitive areas and plan flag marches to ensure a visible presence of security forces and maintain peace. Some vehicle movement restrictions will also be in place around the counting centers," he stated.
Feb 07, 2025 21:43 IST
Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Liquor Shops Closed on Counting Day, February 8
Liquor shops and establishments serving alcohol in Delhi will remain closed on February 8, the day of vote counting for the Delhi Election Results 2025. This measure is in line with standard election procedures to ensure a smooth and orderly process.
Feb 07, 2025 21:42 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: 699 Candidates Contesting 70 Assembly Seats in High-Stakes Race
The polls for 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with 699 candidates—603 men, 95 women, and one third-gender nominee—vying for a spot. As AAP, BJP, and Congress contest independently, the race is set to deliver a highly anticipated result.
Feb 07, 2025 21:40 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Vote Counting Begins Tomorrow at 7 AM
The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election will begin on Saturday, February 8, at 7 AM. While early trends will emerge within a few hours, a clearer picture of the outcome is expected by evening. Saturday's results will reveal whether AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, secures a fourth term or if BJP ends its 27-year power drought in Delhi. Congress, on the other hand, hopes to make a comeback in the Assembly after two terms.
Feb 07, 2025 21:37 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Is a Woman Chief Minister in Delhi's Future?
As the results approach, speculation about Delhi's next Chief Minister grows, especially with exit polls predicting a significant win for BJP. Among the major parties, both BJP and AAP have fielded nine female candidates, while Congress has seven women nominees. Notably, all three parties have increased their representation of women candidates compared to the 2020 Assembly elections.
Feb 07, 2025 21:36 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Exit Polls Forecast Minimal Gains for Congress
Exit polls suggest another setback for Congress in Delhi, with projections showing the party winning just 0-3 seats. Once the ruling party from 1998-2013, Congress is now expected to be limited to a minimal presence in the capital. Chanakya Strategies offers the most optimistic prediction, forecasting 2-3 seats for Congress.
Feb 07, 2025 21:36 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Exit Poll Predictions Point to BJP's Return
All major exit polls suggest a strong comeback for BJP in Delhi after a 27-year gap. Poll surveys, including JVC and Matrize, offer similar predictions. JVC forecasts 39-45 seats for BJP, 22-31 for AAP, and 0-2 for Congress. Matrize projects 35-40 seats for BJP, 32-37 for AAP, and 0-1 for Congress. People's Insight gives BJP 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29, and Congress 0-1. People's Pulse forecasts a sweeping win for BJP with 51-60 seats, while AAP is expected to secure 10-19 seats, and Congress is predicted to win none.
Feb 07, 2025 21:35 IST
Delhi Election Results Live: Where and When to Tune In for Updates
The final vote count and seat allocation for the Delhi Assembly Election will be announced on February 8. You can catch the live stream of the results on Pratidin Time's official website. For real-time updates, visit the Election Commission of India's official website at eci.gov.in or its dedicated results portal at results.eci.gov.in on February 8.