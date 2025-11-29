Amit Shah inaugurated the three-day 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Chhattisgarh today

In his address, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the DGsP/IGsP Conference has emerged as a key forum for resolving the country’s internal security challenges – ranging from identifying problems and challenges to formulating strategies and policies.

Referring to the actionable steps taken by the Modi Government for the complete elimination of Naxalism, the Home Minister said that in the last seven years, the Central Government has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations.

As a result, the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today. Union Home Minister expressed confidence that the country will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next DGsP/IGsP Conference.

Shri Amit Shah said that the country has been facing the problem of Naxalism for the last 40 years. He said that the Modi Government has provided permanent solutions to the three hotspots which had become a festering wound for the nation — Naxalism, the North-East, and Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that very soon these regions will become like the rest of the country. Highlighting the achievements of the Modi Government, Home Minister said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been made more robust, three New Criminal Laws have been introduced, and strong laws have been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders.

He further said that once the three New Criminal Laws are fully implemented, policing in India will become the most modern in the world.

Referring to the Modi Government’s action against terrorism and extremism, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), nationwide raids were conducted on their hideouts and arrests were made, which is an outstanding example of Centre-State coordination.

He said that security forces and police are delivering strong blows to extremism, radicalisation and narcotics by focusing on three key aspects: accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action.

Shri Shah reiterated that we must launch a 360-degree attack on narcotics and organised crime and build such a system that drug traffickers and criminals do not get even an inch of space in this country.

He said the time has now come for state police forces to work together with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and strike hard at narcotics gangs operating at state, national and international levels, and put their masterminds behind bars.

