Chhattisgarh to Host First-Ever DGP Conference; PM Modi and Amit Shah to Attend

Chhattisgarh is set to host its first-ever DGP (Director General of Police) Conference, a landmark event of national importance. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state to participate in this prestigious gathering.

The conference is expected to bring together top police officials from across the country, focusing on law enforcement strategies, internal security, and strengthening coordination among states. Chief Minister Sai highlighted that hosting the event underscores Chhattisgarh’s growing prominence in national governance and security discourse.

Officials stated that the state government is making extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful conference, reflecting the event’s significance in shaping India’s policing and internal security frameworks.