Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' In Ahmedabad

In the run-up of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad today.

Earlier today, Shah visited Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthaan to pay obeisance in Zanzarka, Ahmedabad.

Later in the afternoon, the Union Home Minister will visit Unai Mata Temple to offer prayers in Unai, Navsari district and will launch the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' and "Adivasi Vikas Yatra" there.

Earlier on Wednesday, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said the BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."