Amit Shah Inaugurates Mega Dairy in Karnataka's Mandya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Mega Dairy at Mandya in Karnataka on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Shah said that from the inaugural platform of Mandya Mega Dairy, he wants to tell the cooperative workers across the country that it is the decision of the Government of India that there will be no injustice to the cooperatives.

Shah said, “The mega dairy inaugurated at a cost of Rs 260 crores would process 10 lakh litres of milk per day and the will have the capacity to increase it up to 14 lakh litres per day. He said that when 10 lakh litres of milk is processed, prosperity reaches the homes of lakhs of farmers.”

“The cooperative dairy is working very well. Today, there are 15,210 village level cooperative dairies in Karnataka, in which about 26.22 lakh farmers deliver their milk daily and through 16 district level dairies, Rs 28 crores is deposited into the accounts of 26 lakh farmers every day,” he further said.

The Union Home Minister further said that Karnataka Milk Federation will be provided with technical support, cooperative sector support and overall functioning support from Amul and all its requirements will be addressed by the Ministry of Cooperation.