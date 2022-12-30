PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Vande Bharat Express Connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri via video conferencing on Friday.

Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line). He also dedicated four railway projects to the nation including Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station.

Addressing the gathering, PM Narendra Modi said that India had taken a resolve to start 475 Vande Bharat trains during the celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the train being flagged off today from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri is one of them.

Mentioning the multiple projects whose foundation stones are being laid and inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said that the government is spending approximately 5000 crores for the completion of these projects.