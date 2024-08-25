Amit Shah Inaugurates NCB Office in Raipur, Vows Zero Tolerance on Drugs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. The move is part of the government's intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking and ensure a drug-free India.
Shah also chaired a review meeting of the NCB, where he emphasized the need for a stringent approach to narcotics control.
Addressing the gathering, Shah stressed the importance of zero tolerance in the fight against drugs. He remarked, "It is the responsibility of all of us to make the country narcotics- and drug-free with an attitude of zero tolerance, fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision. I am confident that this zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau will play a crucial role in controlling the drug menace. Our target is to establish an NCB office in every state across the nation."
Highlighting a significant shift in drug trafficking trends, the Home Minister pointed out that drug smugglers are increasingly moving from natural substances to synthetic drugs, which are more potent, harmful, and expensive. He raised concerns over Chhattisgarh's alarming drug statistics, noting that the state's usage of sedatives stands at 1.45 percent, higher than the national average.
Shah also underscored Chhattisgarh's geographical vulnerability to drug trafficking, with its proximity to seven states and the coastlines of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, creating a gateway for marijuana (ganja) smuggling. "The smuggling of marijuana happens through the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," he said, adding that Chhattisgarh's usage of marijuana, at 4.98 percent, is considerably higher than the national average of 2.83 percent.
Terming this a "matter of concern," the Home Minister called for scientific investigations into drug networks. "We must adopt a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to dismantle drug networks completely. If a small shop is found with drugs, we need to trace the entire supply chain, right down to its production and source, and dismantle the entire background of narcotics," he urged.
Shah’s visit and the establishment of the new NCB zonal office signal the government’s resolve to intensify its crackdown on the drug menace and safeguard the nation from the escalating threat of narcotics.