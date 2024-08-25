Amit Shah Inaugurates NCB Office in Raipur, Vows Zero Tolerance on Drugs

Addressing the gathering, Shah stressed the importance of zero tolerance in the fight against drugs. He remarked, "It is the responsibility of all of us to make the country narcotics- and drug-free with an attitude of zero tolerance, fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision. I am confident that this zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau will play a crucial role in controlling the drug menace. Our target is to establish an NCB office in every state across the nation."