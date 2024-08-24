Union Cabinet Approves Unified Pension Scheme for Central Government Employees

Assured Pension: Under the UPS, government employees will receive an assured pension equivalent to 50% of their average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months prior to retirement. This benefit is available for those with a minimum of 25 years of service. Employees with shorter service periods (minimum 10 years) will receive a proportionate pension based on their years of service.

Minimum Pension Guarantee: The scheme ensures a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month for those retiring after at least 10 years of service.

Family Pension: In the event of the employee’s demise, the surviving spouse or family members will receive an assured family pension equivalent to 60% of the employee’s pension.

Inflation Indexation: To protect pensioners from inflation, the scheme includes inflation indexation for the assured pension, family pension, and minimum pension. Dearness relief will be linked to the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), similar to serving employees.