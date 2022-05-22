Amit Shah Inaugurates Various Developmental Projects in Arunachal

On the second day of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a public meeting and inaugurated various developmental projects at Namsai.

Shah also visited the Golden Pagoda at Namsai along with union minister Kiren Rijiju and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Taking to twitter, Shah wrote, “Blessed to have visited the Golden Pagoda Temple in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of our great nation.”