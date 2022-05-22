Amit Shah Inaugurates Various Developmental Projects in Arunachal

On the second day of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a public meeting and inaugurated various developmental projects at Namsai.
Shah also visited the Golden Pagoda at Namsai along with union minister Kiren Rijiju and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Taking to twitter, Shah wrote, “Blessed to have visited the Golden Pagoda Temple in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of our great nation.”
The Golden Pagoda is also known as Khongmu-kham in the local Tai Khamti language. Being considered sacred and very significant to the Buddhists, it is a temple complex situated on about 20 hectares of land and is built in a Burmese architectural design.
Amit Shah embarked on his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and attended various programmes in the state.
Shah interacted with the office-bearers, core group and karyakartas of the Arunachal BJP yesterday. He also visited the Parashuram Kund, the divine pool situated in the lap of nature in Lohit district and laid the foundation stone of 51 feet high bronze idol of Lord Parashuram in Parshuram Kund on Saturday.
Later in the day, he will review the security and development, and interact with Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Services Selection Board (SSB), Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation, and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel, here at Namsai.
He will also take part in Bada Khaana, a collective feast where all ranks of Army personnel and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops eat together.
Also Read: In Photos: Batadrava Is Burning