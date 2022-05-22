Assam

In Photos: Batadrava Is Burning

Houses belonging to the prime accused in setting the Batadrava police station on fire yesterday were razed to the ground.
In Photos: Batadrava Is Burning
Batadrava PS was set on fire yesterday by locals after the custodial death of a person
Pratidin Time

An eviction drive was carried out in Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday.

Houses belonging to several accused in setting the Batadrava police station on fire yesterday were razed to the ground.

Meanwhile, authorities refrained from mentioning the reason behind the eviction drive. Media personnel were initially barred from entering and reporting from the site.

Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
Houses of several accused in yesterday's violence were razed to ground
The remains after the eviction drive undertaken today
The remains after the eviction drive undertaken today
The burning Batadrava police station
The burning Batadrava police station
Also Read
Assam: Several Houses Razed To Ground In Eviction Drive In Batadrava
The gutted remains from yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
The gutted remains from yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Several vehicles were gutted in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Several vehicles were gutted in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Important documents were burnt to crisp in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Important documents were burnt to crisp in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Arms and ammunition were burnt down in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Arms and ammunition were burnt down in yesterday's fire at Batadrava police station
Enraged locals caused mayhem at the Batadrava police station yesterday
Enraged locals caused mayhem at the Batadrava police station yesterday

Following the death of one Safiqul Islam in the custody of police, enraged locals set the Batadrava police station on fire.

After the incidents, Kumud Gogoi, the station in-charge, was suspended over the custodial death of Islam and inability to control the mob on orders from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of central Assam police, Satyaraj Hazarika.

Also Read
Guwahati: Residents Of Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Vacate
Assam
Batadrava

Related Stories

No stories found.