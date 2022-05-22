In Photos: Batadrava Is Burning

An eviction drive was carried out in Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday.
Houses belonging to several accused in setting the Batadrava police station on fire yesterday were razed to the ground.
Meanwhile, authorities refrained from mentioning the reason behind the eviction drive. Media personnel were initially barred from entering and reporting from the site.
Following the death of one Safiqul Islam in the custody of police, enraged locals set the Batadrava police station on fire.
After the incidents, Kumud Gogoi, the station in-charge, was suspended over the custodial death of Islam and inability to control the mob on orders from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of central Assam police, Satyaraj Hazarika.