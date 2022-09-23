Amit Shah On 2-Day Bihar Visit To Lay Groundwork For 2024 LS Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Friday to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

To give further impetus to the party, the Bihar unit of the BJP has come up with a new slogan urging people to support the party for the development of the state. The party has introduced the slogan "Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, Kare Bihar ka Vikash" (let's support BJP for the development of Bihar).

Shah's first trip to the state comes after chief minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with RJD, Congress and others to form a grand alliance government.

Amit Shah will address 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in the Seemanchal area for the first time in Bihar. Seemanchal area includes Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj districts.

The visit of Shah to Bihar reflects BJP's strategy to win maximum seats in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Bihar Assembly elections .

Amit Shah will address a gathering 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' at around 12 noon on Friday at Rangbhoomi Ground in Purnia. The BJP is in high gear ahead of Shah's visit to Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar Purnia and Kishanganj districts.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) already started questioning BJP for planning a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha in the Seemanchal region.

Whether it is RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav or Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, all are alleging that the BJP has chosen the Seemanchal area so that Amit Shah can do religious polarization.

Addressing media persona in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "If Amit Shah is coming, then I want to ask.... whether the centre will give special status to Bihar or not? What is the motive for his visit? He will speak against Muslims and incite Hindus. When he comes he will say there is Jungle Raj."

Meanwhile, responding to Yadav, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that JD(U) leader (Rajya Sabha) and former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh has said that special status is not possible in today's situation.

While exuding confidence that BJP will form government in the state in 2025, Jaiswal said, "For decades no BJP leader has become the Chief Minister of Bihar, but in 2025, the party will form the government in the state and there will be Chief Minister of BJP in Bihar."

Shah will later hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs and former ministers of Bihar BJP around 4 pm at Mata Gujri University in Kishanganj city.