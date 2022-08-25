Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and on various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union Home Minister asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.

He said it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, and to achieve this, security forces should strive to make the border and the LOC impregnable and once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of the state would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other senior officials of the state government attended the meeting.