Delhi: 3 Arrested for Trafficking Assam Girl

Three persons, including a husband-wife duo have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Assam who had come to New Delhi in search of job.

According to the police, the accused persons have been identified as Vijay Poorve (39), his wife Neelam (24) and Mahendri (70), a resident of Bawana.

According to reports, on August 1, the girl arrived at Old Delhi Railway Station looking for a job. Seeing her alone, Neelam came and took her to Shastri Park on the pretext of providing employment, the police said.

The duo sold the girl for Rs 40,000 to Mahendri in Bawana. Mahendri took her to Rajasthan to marry her with a man for Rs 1 lakh. The girl as well as the person who had to marry her refused the marriage, a senior police officer said.

Later, Mahendri took her back to Delhi and somehow the minor girl managed to escape and reported the matter to Old Delhi Railway Station police station.

The police managed to arrest the trio with the help of the CCTV footages shown to the girl.