Amit Shah Slams Oppositions for Negative Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the opposition parties for targeting the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case. He also moved the political resolution on behalf of BJP during the party’s national executive meeting held in Hyderabad.

The union minister threw light on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister in the 2002 riots case where the petitioner was Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by SIT to the then CM Modi.

A plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by SIT to Narendra Modi has been dismissed by the Supreme Court on June 24.

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it finds the appeal as "devoid of merit".

While slamming the Opposition led by Congress for constantly trying to malign the reputation of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said, "Congress party should apologise to PM Modi for causing him harassment for the last many many years."

Shah also reiterated that the culprits in the case who acted with vendetta must be punished and he also lauded the Prime Minister for his maturity and his faith in the Indian judicial system and democracy, a ANI report said.

"Be it the issue concerning India's fight against COVID-19 or even the valour of the Indian arm forces doing surgical strikes, it has only been negative politics that Congress has championed," he said.



