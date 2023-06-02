Amit Shah Wishes People Of Telangana On State Formation Day

Union home minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Telangana on Friday on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day. Shah wished more strength and prosperity to the region.
Amit Shah shared his wishes on Twitter and lauded the people of Telangana for shaping the state’s rich history and culture
He wrote, “Greetings to the vibrant people of Telangana on their Foundation Day. The people of Telangana are known for their resilience and have shaped the state's rich history and culture. May this auspicious day bless the state with even more strength to emerge even more prosperous.”
Union minister G Kishan Reddy led the celebrations of Telangana’s Foundation Day today at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad unfurling the National Flag.
President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day.
It may be noted that Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2014. The separation of the two states was the culmination of a long journey that began in 1952 and ended on June 2, 2014 after protests, demonstrations and activism with K Chandrasekhar Rao taking the oath as the first Chief Minister of the state.
Since then, June 2 is observed as the Telangana Day officially every year. Telangana Foundation Day is a public holiday in the state.