Amit Shah to Chair State Home Minister’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ on Oct 27

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ of State Home Ministers on October 27.

Two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of states will be held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28 where development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, increase in usage of IT in criminal justice system, women’s safety, coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed.

Objective of Amit Shah, who will chair the ‘Chintan Shivir’, is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the ‘Chintan Shivir’ virtually on October 28.

The official statement read, “On the first day of the Conference, many important issues such as Home Guards, Civil Defense, Fire Protection and Enemy Property will be discussed. On the second day, other important issues such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed Chintan is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the NDPS Act, NCORD, NIDAAN and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Conference.”