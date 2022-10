The election process for Asam Sahitya Sabha has begun on Wednesday.

According to sources, at least 18 people from Jorhat headquarters have filed nomination for three posts in Sahiya Sabha for which the election is being held.

The election is being held for the post of President, Vice President and General Secretary.

The nominations will be accepted till October 27 and the nominees can withdraw their nominations on October 28.

The polling will start from November 2-13.